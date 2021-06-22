JBL Studio 5 Series Speakers: 50% to 70% off

New
JBL · 1 hr ago
50% to 70% off
free shipping
Save on a range of speakers priced up to $530 off. Shop Now at JBL
- JBL Studio 520C 150W Center-Channel Loudspeaker for $109.99 (pictured, $240 off)
- JBL Studio 530 Bookshelf Speakers for $249.99 ($350 off)
- JBL Studio 590 Floorstanding Speaker for $469.99 ($530 off)
- JBL Studio 550P 10" Powered Subwoofer for $199.99 ($400 off)
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
New
Ends Today
JBL · 1 hr ago
JBL Deals & Steals Sale
15% to 65% off
Save big on speakers, headphones, home audio, and much more. Shop Now at JBL
- Pictured is the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker for $149.95 ($200 off)
New
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Home Theater Audio at Amazon
up to 50% off w/ Prime
free shipping
Save on a selection of Klipsch speakers and woofers, or a full Vizio home theater system. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Vizio Elevate 5.1.4-Ch. Soundbar w/ Subwoofer & Rotating Speakers for $679.99 w/ Prime (low by $20).
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
Sengled LED Bulb/Speaker 2-Pack
$19 $100
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on page coupon to get a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and. the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Pewter.
- Sold by Ultimate Electronics via Amazon.
- suitable for 5" to 6" recessed can lighting
- app controlled w/ iOS or Android devices
- install into standard E26 light sockets or fixtures
- Model: C01-BR30MSP
New
JBL · 1 hr ago
JBL LIVE 400BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$50 $100
free shipping
They're $50 off in several colors and at the best price we've seen for a new pair. Buy Now at JBL
- Ambient Aware function and TalkThru technology
- detachable cable with mic
- charging cable and auxiliary cable included
- Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa w/ tap operation
- 40mm drivers
- Model: 400BT
