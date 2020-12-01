You'd pay $103 for a refurbished speaker from JBL direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Bluetooth 4.0
- up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge
-
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Prices start at $25, save on up to 39 items including on-ear headphones, neck wearable speakers, in-ear earbuds, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
That's a low by $140 and the best price we've seen for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- 8" touch screen
- Google Assistant compatibility
- 5MP camera
- 60Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: JBLLINKVIEWBLKAM
Save on speakers, soundbars, entertainment sets, and surround sets. Shop Now at Sonos
That's the best price we could find by $80 and a savings of $100 off list. Buy Now at Sonos
- A 1-year Sonos warranty applies.
- 100Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 802.11g wireless & Ethernet
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa for voice control
- wall-mount compatibility
- audio streaming via the Sonos Controller mobile app
- Model: PLAY1BLK
That's the best shipped price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- detachable carry strap
- up to 16 hours' battery life
- Model: SRS-XB12
Save on three speakers and a soundbar. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Anker Soundcore Mini for $16.07 ($8 off)
Save on a range of electronics, small appliances, TVs, gaming accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Dell 27" IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor (SE2719HR) for $119.99 (low by $20).
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in
Legend Ink/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's half what you'd pay anywhere else today (including in adidas' own site's Cyber Monday sale). Buy Now at eBay
- In Black/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Save on 200 items including chainsaws, staple guns, leaf blowers, wheelbarrows, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Worx AeroCart 8-in-1 Multi-Function Wheelbarrow / Yard Cart / Dolly for $135.99 (low by $28)
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at JBL
- up to 5-hours of playtime on a single charge
- charging case
- 3 sizes of eartips
- Model: 115TWS
That's $230 off and the best price we've seen for this system in over a year. Buy Now at JBL
- 8" bass reflex 60-watt powered subwoofer
- 4 voice-matched satellite speakers
- dedicated center speaker
- 38Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: CINEMA610AM
They're a low today by $10 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- 50mm dirvers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 32-ohms impedance
- on-ear controls with microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- Model: JBLE55BT
That's $40 off and the best price we've seen for this portable speaker. Buy Now at JBL
- up to 10-hours play time on full charge
- IPX7 waterproof
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3.5mm audio cable input
- Model: JBLCLIP3BLK
Sign In or Register