JBL offers the JBL Reflect Flow True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds in several colors for $34.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at JBL
- charging case and cable
- IPX7 waterproof
- up to 10-hours of playtime on a single charge
-
Expires 12/7/2021
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's $30 under our mention from last December and the best price we could find now by $10. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge
- charging case
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: JBLT215TWSBLKAM
That's a huge drop of $25 since our October mention and the lowest price we could find now by $24. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Includes a charging case
- 3 sizes of eartips and freebit enhancers
- featherweight aluminum construction
- IPX5 water resistant
That's $15 under our mention of a factory-sealed unit yesterday, and the second-best price we've seen in any condition. (Currently it's $30 under the best factory-sealed price we could find.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by My Best Source via eBay.
- 5.8mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- earbuds can be used together or individually
- up to 32 hours of battery life
- includes 3 sizes of eartips, Type-C USB charging cable, & charging case
- Model: 125TWS
That's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal we could find by $5.
Update: It's in stock soon, but can still be purchased at this price now, and will ship when available. Buy Now at Amazon
- Up to 40 hours of listening time
- Recharge in as little as 2 hours.
- Built-in mic
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: JBLT510BTBLKAM
That's $11 under Amazon's Black Friday price and the best deal we've ever seen for these. Buy Now at Walmart
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- spatial audio
- adaptive EQ
- 3 tip sizes
- force sensor
- sweat & water resistant
- Model: MLWK3AM/A
The price drops at checkout to the best we could find by $20. (It ties the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at Amazon
- adaptive EQ
- contoured design
- up to 6-hours listening time per full charge (up to 30-hours w/ charging case)
- quick access to "Hey Siri"
- Model: MME73AM/A
Shop discounts on AirPods, HomePods, Apple Watches, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Apple HomePod mini Bluetooth Speaker for $89 (low by $6).
- Shipping is free over $30 (you usually need membership so this is an unusual offer).
- Some items may only be available for in-store pickup only.
Shop discounts on earbuds, speakers, audio sunglasses, and more. Shop Now at Bose
- Pictured are the Bose Sport Earbuds for $149 ($30 off).
That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at JBL
- Bluetooth and USB-C connectivity
- Active noise cancellation
- Model: JBLCLUB950NCBLKAM-Z
That's just $3 over our all-time low and the best deal we could find by $20 today. (Most sellers charge at least $140.) Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- swiveling and foldable earcups
- built-in rechargeable battery
- up to 30 hours of playback
- 50mm drivers
- Bluetooth 4.2
- built-in mic
- Model: LIVE500BT
That is a $30 drop from the list price, and $6 less than you'd pay having them shipped from Walmart. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- up to 16 hours of playback
- Bluetooth 4.1
- built-in microphone
- hands-free calling
- Model: JBL TUNE 500BT
It's a savings of $80 off list and the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by JBL via eBay.
- touch enabled controls
- up to 28 hours playback
- IPX7 water resistance
- Model: JBLENDURPEAKBLKAM
That's $30 under our September mention, $50 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Verizon
- JBL Pure Bass Sound
- Bluetooth
- 25H Battery
- Dual Connect
- Native Voice Assistant
- Android and iOS Compatible
- Model: 225TWS