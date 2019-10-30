New
eBay · 1 hr ago
JBL Reflect Fit Heart Rate Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$25 $150
free shipping

That's $9 under our May mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's currently a low by $125.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
Features
  • available in Red
  • 4-button remote/mic
  • 10-hour battery life
  • hands-free calls, vibration alerts, heart-rate feedback
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay JBL
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register