Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 52 mins ago
JBL Pulse 3 Wireless Bluetooth IPX7 Waterproof Speaker
$120
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most stores charge at least $230. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Electronics Expo via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "EXPO13" to get this deal.
Features
  • Up to 12 hours of playback
  • 360° light show
  • Available in White
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "EXPO13"
  • Expires 1/16/2020
    Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Speakers Rakuten JBL
Bluetooth Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register