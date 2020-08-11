Save on headphones from $30 and portable speakers from $70. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay
-
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Save on headphones, speakers, and Bose Frames. Shop Now at Bose
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's $41 under list and the best price we could find. (Most stores charge $48.) Buy Now at Amazon
- 12Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- reduce ambient noise by 95 percent
- 80 hours of battery life
- Model: MDRZX110NC
Use coupon code "DNSBUDS" for a savings of $140. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty is included, but's unclear who backs it.
- up to 7 hours of playback per charge (up to 5 hours with Bluetooth)
- fitness tracking
- onboard 3.4GB MP3 player
- built-in microphones in each earbud
- Model: SM-R140NZKAXAR
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including multi-tool, trimmer, power cleaner, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
That's $35 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- The 64GB version is also available for $110.
- 5.4" 1440x2560 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810 8-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 21MP rear camera with dual-LED flash & 5MP front camera
- up to 13 hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge
- Android 5.1.1 OS (Lollipop)
- Model: XT1585
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Waystock via eBay.
- bakes 11" pizzas in five to eight minutes
- works with most grills
Sign In or Register