eBay · 49 mins ago
JBL Link 500 Voice-Activated Speaker w/ Google Assistant
$150 $450
free shipping

Other stores charge $400 or more – that saves you at least $250. It comes in White only. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by JBL via eBay.
  • use with the Google Home app on iOS and Android
  • built-in Chromecast
  • WiFi & Bluetooth streaming
  • 55Hz to 22kHz frequency response
  • two 89mm woofers & two 20mm tweeters
  • Model: JBL Link 500
