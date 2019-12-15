Open Offer in New Tab
New
JBL · 23 mins ago
JBL Link 300 Voice-Activated Bluetooth Speaker
$80 $300
$9 shipping

JBL offers its JBL Link 300 Voice-Activated Bluetooth Speaker for $79.95 with free shipping. Buy Now at JBL

Features
  • available in White
  • compatible with Google Assistant
  • built-in Chromecast
  • Model: JBLLINK300WHTUS
  • Expires 12/15/2019
    Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
