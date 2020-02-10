Open Offer in New Tab
JBL · 44 mins ago
JBL Link 20 Portable Speaker
$60 $230
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now at JBL

Features
  • voice activated
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • compatible with Google Assistant
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
