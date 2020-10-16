New
B&H Photo Video · 34 mins ago
JBL LIVE 500BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
$70 in cart $150
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Available at this price in White.
  • Click the "Tell Me More" button to see price and add to the cart.
Features
  • 50mm drivers
  • up to 30 hours playback time
  • folding earcups
  • built-in mic
  • Bluetooth 4.2
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones B&H Photo Video JBL
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register