Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
JBL Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Bluetooth Sport Earbuds
$100
free shipping

Although this price is matched now by a number of stores, this is $70 off list and the best price we've seen for these earbuds. (They were $14 at Amazon on Prime Day.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • sweat- and dust-resistant
  • 5 hours of playback per charge
  • case holds 2 extra charges
  • Model: B077ZGRVRX
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones Walmart JBL
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register