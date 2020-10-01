Save on all kinds of JBL headphones and speakers, including waterproof portable speakers, true wireless earbuds, TV sound systems, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- They're sold by Harman via eBay.
- Many are new, many are refurbs.
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
That's $25 under the best price we could find for it new, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealparade via eBay.
- A 1-year Yamaha warranty applies.
- Built-in subwoofers
- Bluetooth streaming
- Model: ATS-1080R
That's $150 under our January mention, $280 off list, and the best price we could find. It's also an incredible deal for these speakers. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Standard Cabinet Black.
- designed by Andrew Jones
- aluminum woofer
- 1" tweeter & 4" midrange cone
- Model: BS U5-SB
That's the best price we could find by $99 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama
- digital amplifier
- 12" spun-copper Cerametallic woofer
- 24Hz to 125Hz frequency response
- Model: 1064341
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Most stores charge $176 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VM Innovations via eBay
- measures 2 inches square by 6 feet in length
- 300-lbs. weight capacity
- Model: GOR2LFT
That's a savings of $120 off list and the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
Save on computer keyboards and keypads from brands like Apple, Logitech, Corsair, and more Shop Now at eBay
Sign In or Register