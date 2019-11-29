Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
JBL Go 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$20
free shipping

That's $20 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Harman via eBay.
Features
  • rechargeable battery
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
  • up to 5 hours of playtime per charge
  • Model: JBLGO2AM
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay JBL
Bluetooth Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register