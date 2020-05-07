Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 56 mins ago
JBL Free X Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$60 $150
free shipping

You'll pay at least $100 at all the other major retailers. It's also $20 less than our recent mention of a refurbished pair. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • The price drops in-cart
Features
  • built-in remote and mic
  • smart charging case
  • 5.6mm drivers
  • frequency response of 10Hz to 22kHz
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Model: JBLFREEXWHTBTAM
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones B&H Photo Video JBL
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register