Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
JBL Free X Bluetooth True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$55 $150
free shipping

We saw a refurbished set for $80 in April, these are new and are $45 less than you'll pay direct from JBL. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • built-in remote and mic
  • smart charging case
  • 5.6mm drivers
  • frequency response of 10Hz to 22kHz
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
