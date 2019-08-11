- Create an Account or Login
JBL offers its JBL Focus 300 Headphones in Aqua or Pink for $4.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
JBL offers its JBL E35 On-Ear Foldable Headphones in Blue for $29.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Bluedio via eBay offers its Bluedio Hi Wireless Bluetooth Earbud Headphones for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find from a US seller. Buy Now
Uniojo via Amazon offers the Uniojo Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $49.99. Coupon code "O72UZ9FZ" drops that to $20. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from June, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Silver for $265. Coupon code "ALT15P" cuts that to $225.25. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from four days ago as lowest price we've seen for a new pair and the best deal today by $55, although most retailers charge $348 or more. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14 today.
Note: It's expected to be in stock on August 10. Buy Now
