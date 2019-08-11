New
JBL · 33 mins ago
JBL Focus 300 Headphones
$5
free shipping

JBL offers its JBL Focus 300 Headphones in Aqua or Pink for $4.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now

Features
  • 12.2mm drivers
  • Frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
Details
  • Expires 8/11/2019
    Published 33 min ago
