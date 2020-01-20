Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten
JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker
$73 $81
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal now by $7. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Use coupon "DS8" to get this price.
  • It's sold by Daily Steals via Rakuten.
Features
  • available in Black
  • IPX7 waterproof
  • 12-hour battery life
  • Model: JBLFLIP5
Details
Comments
  • Code "DS8"
  • Expires 1/20/2020
