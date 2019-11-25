Open Offer in New Tab
JBL
JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
$60 $100
free shipping

That's a low by $11 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at JBL

  • IPX7 waterproof-rated
  • 70Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • echo-cancelling speakerphone
  • Siri and Google Now compatibility
  • up to 12 hours of playback per full charge
