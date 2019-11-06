New
eBay · 54 mins ago
JBL Everest 710GA Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
$70 $250
free shipping

That's a low by $50. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Harman Audio via eBay.
Features
  • available in Gray or Silver
  • Compatible with Google Assistant
  • ShareMe 2.0 technology
  • Up to 25 hours of playback
  • Frequency response of 10Hz to 22kHz
  • 40mm drivers
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Model: JBLV710GABTAM
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay JBL
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register