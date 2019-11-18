Open Offer in New Tab
JBL · 44 mins ago
JBL Everest 710GA Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
$68 $250
free shipping

That's $2 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $52. Buy Now at JBL

Features
  • available in Gray or Silver
  • Compatible with Google Assistant
  • Up to 25 hours of playback
  • Frequency response of 10Hz to 22kHz
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Model: JBLV710GABTAM
  • Expires 11/18/2019
    Published 44 min ago
