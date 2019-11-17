New
JBL Everest 710GA Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
$68 $250
JBL offers the JBL Everest 710GA Wireless Over-Ear Headphones in Grey or Silver for $67.99 with free shipping.

Features
  • Compatible with Google Assistant
  • ShareMe 2.0 technology
  • Up to 25 hours of playback
  • Frequency response of 10Hz to 22kHz
  • 40mm drivers
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  Expires 11/17/2019
