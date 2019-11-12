New
JBL Everest 710GA Over-Ear Wireless Headphones
$68
free shipping

That's $2 less than what it charges via eBay and $52 less than the best price we could find from another store. Buy Now at JBL

  • They're available in Gray or Silver
  • Compatible with Google Assistant
  • Up to 25 hours of playback
  • Frequency response of 10Hz to 22kHz
  • 40mm drivers
  • Bluetooth 4.2
