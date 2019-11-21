Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 38 mins ago
JBL Everest 310GA Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$56 $200
free shipping

That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, and is a low now by $34. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Harman via eBay
Features
  • Compatible with Google Assistant
  • ShareMe 2.0 technology
  • Up to 20 hours of playback
  • 40mm drivers
  • Frequency response of 10Hz to 22kHz
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Model: JBLV310GABTGMLAM
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay JBL
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register