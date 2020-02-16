Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
JBL Endurance JUMP Waterproof Wireless Sports In-Ear Headphones
$35 $70
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
  • up to 8 hours of playback
  • touch controls
  • handsfree calling
  • Model: Endurance+JUMP
