B&H Photo Video · 33 mins ago
JBL Endurance JUMP Waterproof Wireless Sports In-Ear Headphones
$30 $70
free shipping

That's $5 under our February mention, a low by $10, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • handsfree calling
  • touch controls
  • up to 8 hours of playback
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
