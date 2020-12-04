New
JBL Endurance JUMP Waterproof Wireless Sports In-Ear Headphones
$28 $70
free shipping

It's $2 under our May mention, the lowest price we could find by $7, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by techlordz via eBay.
  • handsfree calling
  • touch controls
  • up to 8 hours of playback
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
