New
Adorama · 42 mins ago
JBL EON ONE PRO PA System Kit
$799 $869
free shipping

While $799 is a fairly standard price for just the PA system right now, this kit stands out as a great value because of the included extras. When you shop this deal you're saving about $70 on audio equipment. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • Bluetooth
  • 8" subwoofer
  • 7-channel mixer
  • USB power port w/ built-in tablet/phone stand
  • rechargeable lithium-ion battery w/ up to 6 hour play time
  • includes mic, mic stand, and cable
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Audio Components Adorama JBL
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register