Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the JBL E55BT Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones in Black for $49.95 with free shipping.That's $10 under our mention from last December and the best deal we've seen for these headphones. (That's a low by $19 today, most charge $100 or more.) Buy Now
Features
  • 50mm dirvers
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 32-ohms impedance
  • on-ear controls with microphone
  • up to 20-hour battery life
  • detachable cable with remote and mic