JBL offers its JBL E35 On-Ear Foldable Headphones in Blue for $29.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find.
- 20 Hz - 20 kHz frequency response
- In-line mic with controls
- Model: 28994
Published 32 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
Harman Audio offers the JBL E15 Wired In-Ear Headphones in Black or White for $8.95 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6.
- 8.6mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 1-button in-line remote and microphone
- 4-foot tangle-free fabric cable
- Model: JBLE15BLKAM
Linpa World via Amazon offers the L Linpa World T1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $34.99. Coupon code "RTVRRQWQ" cuts that to $12.25. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from last week, $23 off, and the best deal we've seen.
- Bluetooth 4.2
- built-in mic
- 33-foot range
- charging case
- up to 4-hour play time on single charge
- Model: L-T1
Amazon offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14 today.
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
As a Prime Day deal and for Prime members only, Amazon offers the Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Bluetooth Sport Earbuds in Titanium Black for $113.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6 and the best price we've seen for a new pair.
- sweat- and dust-resistant
- 5 hours of playback per charge
- case holds 2 extra charges
Walmart offers the Beats by Dr. Dre urBeats3 Earphones in Black or Matte Silver for $39 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and the lowest price we've ever seen for a new pair. (It's the best deal we could find now by $18.)
- in-line microphone and controls
- magnetic earbuds
- tangle-free flat cable with Lightning connector
- four sizes of ear tips
- Model: MQHY2LL/A
