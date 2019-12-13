Open Offer in New Tab
JBL E25BT Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones
$20 $60
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay

  • They're offered by Harman Audio via eBay.
  • available in several colors
  • up to 8 hours of audio playback on a single charge
  • neck clip
2 comments
dino2269
forgot to mention the Anker also sound every bit as good as the JBL's.
8 min ago
dino2269
So Dealnews.com loves to promote the JBL bluetooth headphones and I now have five pair of them because of this including these. All the ones I own have one of two problems some have both. First problem is the bluetooth looses connection so much it makes whatever you are listen to impossible. The second problem is battery life I can't get more than 4 hours out of any of them. Do your self a favor stay away from JBL bluettooth go to Amazon and get something from Anker which I also found out about from Delanews.com so thanks for that. The Anker make quick perfect connection and last my entire 10 hour shift with 30 percent power to spare.
22 min ago