JBL · 1 hr ago
JBL E25BT Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$20 $60
free shipping

Harman Audio offers the JBL E25BT Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.95 with free shipping. Buy Now at JBL

Features
  • up to 8 hours of audio playback on a single charge
  • neck clip
  • three button in-line remote with microphone
