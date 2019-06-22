New
eBay · 43 mins ago
JBL E25BT Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$20 $60
free shipping
ShopCellDeals via eBay offers the JBL E25BT Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones in several colors (White pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find in any color by $9, although most stores charge around $60. Buy Now
Features
  • up to eight hours of audio playback
