JBL · 1 hr ago
$9 $40
free shipping
JBL offers the JBL E15 Wired In-Ear Headphones in several colors for $9.47 with free shipping. That's slightly below our February mention and the lowest price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
Features
- 8.6mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 1-button in-line remote and microphone
- 4-foot tangle-free fabric cable
Details
Published 1 hr ago
Amazon · 6 days ago
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$140 $159
free shipping
Amazon offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $139.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $19 today. Buy Now
Tips
- it's marked as out of stock but can still be purchased at this price
Features
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
Amazon · 1 wk ago
AmazonBasics Headphones
up to 56% off
Amazon takes up to 56% off a selection of AmazonBasics Headphones for kids and adults, with prices starting at $7.99. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
eBay · 5 hrs ago
Bluedio T4S Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones
$20 $53
free shipping
Bluedio via eBay offers its Bluedio T4S Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones in Black or Red for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 57mm drivers
- 15Hz to 25kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth 4.2 with 33-foot range
- 16-hour run time
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack
$8
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $4
Aikon via Amazon offers its Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack for $11.98. Coupon code "7NPIX6TQ" cuts that to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. These earbuds are magnetic with a built-in microphone and come with a zippered case.
JBL · 1 day ago
JBL Studio 530 125W Bookshelf Loudspeakers
$300 $600
free shipping
JBL offers its JBL Studio 530 125-watt Bookshelf Loudspeakers for $299.95 with free shipping. That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 45Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- 5.25" PolyPlas cone
- 1" compression drive
JBL · 17 hrs ago
JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
$40 $60
free shipping
JBL offers its JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention, $20 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- Several other merchants match this price, including Walmart and Best Buy
Features
- 1,000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery
- waterproof casing
- up 10 hours of playtime per charge
- Model: JBLCLIP3BLK
Amazon · 2 wks ago
JBL Boombox Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$319
free shipping
That's the best price we've ever seen and a low by $40
Amazon offers the JBL Boombox Portable Bluetooth Speaker in several colors (Forest Green pictured) from $318.99 with free shipping. That's $31 under our December mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $40.) Features include:
- 60-watts RMS power
- IPX7 water-resistance
- 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- up to 24 hours playback per charge
Dell Small Business · 5 days ago
JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker
$220 $300
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) for $219.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $80 off list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Most retailers are matching this discount
Features
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 15 hours of playtime per charge
