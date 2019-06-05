New
JBL · 1 hr ago
JBL E15 Wired Earphones
$9 $40
free shipping
JBL offers the JBL E15 Wired In-Ear Headphones in several colors for $9.47 with free shipping. That's slightly below our February mention and the lowest price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
Features
  • 8.6mm drivers
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 1-button in-line remote and microphone
  • 4-foot tangle-free fabric cable
Details
Comments
