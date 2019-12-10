Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
JBL Duet BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$40 $150
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Harman via eBay.
  • available in 3 colors (Black pictured)
  • ear cup sound controls
  • 1-button universal remote w/ microphone
  • leather ear pads
  • 2-hour charge time
  • 16-hour battery
  • tangle-free cable
  • carrying case
