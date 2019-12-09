Open Offer in New Tab
JBL · 38 mins ago
JBL Duet BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$40 $150
free shipping

JBL offers the JBL Duet Bluethooth Headphones for $39.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at JBL

Features
  • Available in several colors (Gold pictured)
  • Sound controls on ear cup
  • One-button universal remote with microphone
  • Leather ear pads
  • 16 hour battery life
  • Tangle-free cable
  • Carrying case
  • Two-hour recharge time
  • Model: JBLDUETBTAM
