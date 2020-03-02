Open Offer in New Tab
JBL · 43 mins ago
JBL Duet BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$30 $150
free shipping

That's $20 less than Walmart charges. Buy Now at JBL

Tips
  • Harman Audio currently offers the same deal, also with free shipping.
Features
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • ear cup sound controls
  • 1-button universal remote w/ microphone
  • carrying case
  • 2-hour charge time
  • 16-hour battery
  • Model: JBLDUETBTBLKAM
