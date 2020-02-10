Open Offer in New Tab
JBL Duet BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$30 $150
free 2nd day air shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by at least $19. Buy Now at JBL

Features
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • ear cup sound controls
  • 1-button universal remote w/ microphone
  • leather ear pads
  • 2-hour charge time
  • 16-hour battery
  • carrying case
  • Model: JBLDUETBTAM
  • Expires 2/10/2020
