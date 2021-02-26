That's the same price we saw for a refurb set in our November mention, and a massive low by $250. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- In Black.
- 90Hz - 20kHz frequency response
- 5.25" woofers, 1" tweeters
That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- 45Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- neodymium magnet driver
- 2 horn covers and 2 port tube inserts
- 5.25" PolyPlas cone with Symmetrical Field Geometry magnet assembly
- Model: STUDIO 530BK
That's a savings of $410 off the list price. Buy Now at JBL
- 300 watts
- sealed enclosure
- 27Hz to 150Hz frequency response
- Model: SUB 550P
Save on a selection of almost 10 stage speakers. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the JBL Stage A125C Center Channel Speaker for $119.95 ($180 off).
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- aluminum woofer cones
- includes 4 satellite speakers and 1 center channel speaker
- center speaker frequency response of 125Hz to 23kHz
- Model: HT50
You'd pay $179 more at most other stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Electronics Expo via Amazon.
- In Black.
- 5.25" Dynamic Balance driver 1" dome tweeter
- One-click speed lock mounting bracket
- 100W frequency respons
- Model: ATRIUM6B
Save $638 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- 2x S 809 Floorstanding Dolby Atmos Ready Speakers
- Jamo S 83 CEN Center Speaker
- 2x Jamo S 801 Bookshelf Speakers
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- frequency response: 76Hz to 20,000Hz
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
Most sellers charge $60 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
Figures start at $13, games start at $11 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is Apex Construct Standard Edition for PS4 for $10.99 ($19 off)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
It's a savings of $40 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Bluetooth 4.1
- detachable cable
- up to 12-hours of playtime on a single charge
- Model: 600BTNC
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best_Deal_Today via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge
- charging case
- Model: 215TWS
It's the best price we could find by $55. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Coral.
- Sold by Best_Deal_Today via eBay.
- JBL Pure Bass Sound
- 15H battery life with BT+NC and 2H recharging time
- active noise cancellation
- hands-free calls and voice assistants
- lightweight and foldable design
- Model: JBLT750BTNCCOR
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Blue.
- Sold by Best_Deal_Today via eBay.
- charging case and cable
- IPX7 waterproof
- up to 10-hours of playtime on a single charge
