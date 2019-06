That's the best price we've ever seen and a low by $40

60-watts RMS power

IPX7 water-resistance

50Hz to 20kHz frequency response

up to 24 hours playback per charge

Amazon offers the JBL Boombox Portable Bluetooth Speaker in several colors (Forest Green pictured) fromwith. That's $31 under our December mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $40.) Features include: