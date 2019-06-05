New
JBL · 35 mins ago
$40 $60
free shipping
JBL offers its JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention, $20 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- Several other merchants match this price, including Walmart and Best Buy
Features
- 1,000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery
- waterproof casing
- up 10 hours of playtime per charge
- Model: JBLCLIP3BLK
Details
Comments
-
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
eBay · 6 days ago
Refurb JBL Link 10 Bluetooth Speaker
$40 $150
free shipping
Harman Kardon via eBay offers the refurbished JBL Link 10 Smart Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $39.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $40 less than what you'd pay for it new.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 1-year Harman Kardon warranty applies
Features
- mic w/ Google Assistant
Amazon · 2 wks ago
JBL Boombox Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$319
free shipping
That's the best price we've ever seen and a low by $40
Amazon offers the JBL Boombox Portable Bluetooth Speaker in several colors (Forest Green pictured) from $318.99 with free shipping. That's $31 under our December mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $40.) Features include:
- 60-watts RMS power
- IPX7 water-resistance
- 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- up to 24 hours playback per charge
Dell Small Business · 4 days ago
JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker
$220 $300
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) for $219.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $80 off list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Most retailers are matching this discount
Features
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 15 hours of playtime per charge
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Ultimate Ears Megablast Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Power-Up Charging Dock
$127 $150
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the Ultimate Ears Megablast Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Power-Up Charging Dock in several colors (Graphite pictured) for $149.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $127.49. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, within $3 of the lowest price we've seen for the speaker alone, and the lowest price we could find for this bundle by $47. (Many retailers charge around $250 for the speaker alone.) Buy Now
Features
- IP67 waterproof
- voice control via Amazon Alexa
- up to 16 hours of playback per charge
- 360-degree sound
Walmart · 6 days ago
LG Portable 20W Bluetooth Speaker
$64 $103
free shipping
Walmart offers the LG Portable 20-watt Bluetooth Speaker in Silver for $67.73 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most retailers charge $100 or more.
Update: The price has dropped to $64.34. Buy Now
Features
- stereo sound
- dual speaker pairing
- up to 9 hours of playback per full charge
- Model: NP7550-SL
Amazon · 2 mos ago
LFS LED Bluetooth Speaker
$8
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find
FuLesi via Amazon offers the LFS LED Bluetooth Speaker for $16.99. Coupon code "VLU56TUE" cuts the price to $8.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. It features 40mm 5-watt drivers, a built-in mic, and auto-changing multicolored LED lights.
AlphabetDeal · 2 mos ago
Altec Lansing Omni Jacket Bluetooth Speaker
$68
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $32
Alphabetdeal offers the Altec Lansing Omni Jacket Bluetooth Speaker for $79.99. Coupon code "Altec" drops the price to $67.99. With free shipping, that'sthe lowest price we could find by $32. It has a 100-foot range, 50 hour battery life, and waterproof design.
JBL · 20 hrs ago
JBL Studio 530 125W Bookshelf Loudspeakers
$300 $600
free shipping
JBL offers its JBL Studio 530 125-watt Bookshelf Loudspeakers for $299.95 with free shipping. That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 45Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- 5.25" PolyPlas cone
- 1" compression drive
