JBL · 35 mins ago
JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
$40 $60
free shipping
JBL offers its JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention, $20 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
  • Several other merchants match this price, including Walmart and Best Buy
Features
  • 1,000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery
  • waterproof casing
  • up 10 hours of playtime per charge
  • Model: JBLCLIP3BLK
  • Published 35 min ago
