New
CALLOFDEALS · 15 mins ago
JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$107 $180
free shipping

Call Of Deals offers the JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $106.99. That's $73 off list. Buy Now at CALLOFDEALS

Tips
  • It's available in two colors.
Features
  • Pair up to two devices at once
  • Up to 20 hours of listening on a single charge
  • IPX-7 waterproof
  • Proprietary developed driver
  • Two JBL bass radiators that intensify sound with strong deep bass
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/5/2020
    Published 15 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Portable Speakers CALLOFDEALS JBL
Bluetooth
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register