JBL · 34 mins ago
JBL Boost TV Speaker
$70 $150
free shipping

That's $30 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $100 today. Buy Now at JBL

Features
  • frequency response of 60Hz to 20kHz
  • dual bass ports
  • wirelessly connects to up to three smartphones
  • Expires 12/9/2019
    Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
