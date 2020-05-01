Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 23 mins ago
JBL Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones
$18 $60
free shipping

That's $42 off and a low price for headphones with a good bass response Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Harman Audio via eBay.
  • Available in White.
  • up to 8 hours of battery life
  • 3-button universal remote with microphone
  • 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
  • Model: E25BT
  • Published 23 min ago
