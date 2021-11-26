Save on over and on ear headphones, portable speakers, home speakers, true wireless headphones, and more. Shop Now at JBL
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Take up to 25% off Samsung phones, and up to 42% off for accessories such as charging pads. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB Smartphone for $899.99 (second best we've seen, low by $480).
Take up to 70% off everything from security cameras, smart assistants, eBook readers, and more, with many at the best prices we've ever seen. Shop Now at Amazon
- Picured is the Amazon Echo Auto with Alexa for $14.99 (low by $10 ).
Save on camera accessories, microphones, chargers, memory cards, laptops, webcams, wireless networking, streaming media players, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at JBL
- Available in Black (pictured) or Blue.
- 8mm drivers
- 20 hours of combined playback
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in mic
- Model: JBLV100TWS
That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at JBL
- Bluetooth and USB-C connectivity
- Active noise cancellation
- Model: JBLCLUB950NCBLKAM-Z
That's 38% off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at JBL
- removable mic
- 4-foot cable
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: JBLQUANTUM100BLKAM
- UPC: 050036369657
