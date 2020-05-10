Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals · 37 mins ago
JBL Bar Studio 2.0-Ch. Bluetooth Soundbar
$97 $120
free shipping

With coupon code "DNJBLSTD", that's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal now by $15. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Features
  • 30W power
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • 60Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • Model: JBLBARSBLKAM
  • Code "DNJBLSTD"
  • Expires 5/10/2020
    Published 37 min ago
