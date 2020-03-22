Open Offer in New Tab
JBL
JBL Bar Studio 2.0-Ch. Bluetooth Soundbar
$100 $150
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at JBL

Features
  • 30 watt
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • 60Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 1 analog, 1 optical, Bluetooth, USB audio inputs
  • 1 HDMI video output
  • Model: JBLBARSBLKAM
  • Expires 3/22/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
