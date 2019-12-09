Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 30 mins ago
JBL Bar 5.1-Channel 4K UHD Soundbar System w/ Wireless Surround Speakers
$380 $700
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $120. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 5.1-channel configuration
  • 510-watts total power
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • 4K connectivity with 3 HDMI inputs and 1 HDMI output
  • Model: JBLBAR51BLKAM
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 2 hr
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Speakers B&H Photo Video JBL
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register