Dell Small Business
$230 $300
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the JBL Bar 2.1-Channel Sound Bar System in Black for $229.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $70, although we saw for $50 less on Black Friday. Buy Now
Features
- soundbar with 4 2.25" mid-range drivers and 2 1.25" tweeters
- wireless 6.5" subwoofer
- 40Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 300-watt total output power
- Bluetooth 4.2
- HDMI & USB
Adorama
2 Klipsch Reference Floorstanding Speakers
$899
free shipping
Adorama offers a pair of Klipsch Reference Premiere Floorstanding Speakers in Cherry Vinyl for $899 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention, $450 per speaker, and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price for a pair today by $1,199.) Buy Now
Features
- each speaker features two 8" Cerametallic cone woofers
- 1" titanium tweeter
- frequency response of 32Hz to 25kHz
- Model: RP-280FA
Walmart
Refurb Vizio SmartCast Wireless Speaker
$49
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $79 under the best price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: No warranty information is provided
Features
- Bluetooth
- 8-hour battery life
- Model: SP50-D5B
Walmart
Britelite iRocker 15" Powered Loud Speaker
$62 $90
free shipping
Walmart offers the Britelite iRocker 15" Powered Loud Speaker for $61.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17, although we saw it for $4 less in December. Buy Now
Features
- 1,500-watt peak output
- 15" woofer, 1" active tweeter
- Bluetooth
- FM radio
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
- USB
- SD card slot
- Model: XS-3000
Walmart
Refurb Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar
$39
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $41 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 2-year warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
Features
- 70Hz to 19kHz frequency response
- 3.5mm stereo mini jack
- USB
Dell Small Business
Dell Vostro 9th-Gen i7 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD, 3GB GPU
$819 $1,641
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 7000 Series 7590 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $1,149. Coupon code "DBBFIJLT11" cuts that to $819. With free shipping, that's $822 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 3GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav157w10pc1002
Dell Small Business
Dell Small Business Black Friday in July Sale
from $130 for laptops
free shipping
Dell Small Business discounts a selection of laptops, desktops, servers, monitors, accessories, and more for its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, most orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Tips
- Laptops priced from $129.99.
- Desktops priced from $409.
Dell Small Business
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-core Desktop w/ 256GB SSD
$549 $999
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Mini-Tower Desktop PC for $549 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from last week, $450 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business
Dell Vostro 14 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop
$549 $999
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 14 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $549 with free shipping. That's a savings of $450 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit IPS display
- 4GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
JBL
Refurbished JBL Reflect Response Bluetooth Headphones
$14 $160
free shipping
JBL offers its refurbished JBL Reflect Response Wireless Touch Control Sport Headphones in several colors (Black pictured) for $13.99 with free shipping. That's $56 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. (Many stores charge around $160.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 1-year JBL warranty applies.
Features
- 8.6mm dynamic drivers
- 10Hz - 22kHz frequency response
- up to 10 hours of playback per charge
JBL
Refurb JBL Under Armour Sport Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones
$25 $150
free shipping
JBL offers its refurbished JBL Under Armour Sport Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in several colors (Black pictured) for $24.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $85 less than the best deal for a new pair.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 1-year JBL warranty applies
Features
- sweatproof
- in-line 3-button remote & mic
- 8-hour battery
- 10Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- Model: UAJBLIEBTBLK-Z
JBL
Refurbished JBL Everest Elite 750NC Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
$80 $300
free shipping
JBL offers its refurbished JBL Everest Elite 750NC Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones in several colors for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $220 under buying new. Buy Now
Features
- Bluetooth 4.0
- 40mm drivers
- 10Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- active noise cancellation
JBL
Refurb JBL Everest 100 In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones
$20 $100
free shipping
JBL offers its refurbished JBL Everest 100 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones in White for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our October mention, $80 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- A 1-year JBL warranty is included
Features
- 10Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth 4.0
- microphone
- Model: V100BTWHT-Z
