Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
JBL Bar 2.1-Channel Sound Bar System
$230 $300
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the JBL Bar 2.1-Channel Sound Bar System in Black for $229.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $70, although we saw for $50 less on Black Friday. Buy Now
Features
  • soundbar with 4 2.25" mid-range drivers and 2 1.25" tweeters
  • wireless 6.5" subwoofer
  • 40Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 300-watt total output power
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • HDMI & USB
