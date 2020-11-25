New
Crutchfield · 1 hr ago
JBL Bar 2.0 All-in-One 2-Channel Soundbar
$100 $200
free shipping

While most stores do match this price, it's a great discount at half off; a savings of $100. Buy Now at Crutchfield

Features
  • 70-20,000 Hz frequency response
  • Built-in Bluetooth
  • 2 40 watts buil-in amplifiers
  • 2 racetrack-shaped drivers
  • 1 USB port and 1 HDMI port
