While most stores do match this price, it's a great discount at half off; a savings of $100. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 70-20,000 Hz frequency response
- Built-in Bluetooth
- 2 40 watts buil-in amplifiers
- 2 racetrack-shaped drivers
- 1 USB port and 1 HDMI port
Published 1 hr ago
That's $40 off and the best price we've seen for this portable speaker. Buy Now at JBL
- up to 10-hours play time on full charge
- IPX7 waterproof
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3.5mm audio cable input
- Model: JBLCLIP3BLK
Prices start at $25, save on up to 39 items including on-ear headphones, neck wearable speakers, in-ear earbuds, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
It's $13 under the lowest price we could find for a new system. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- wirelessly connect 2 rear speakers to compatible Samsung soundbars
- surround sound
- wall mountable
- 2 channels
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- Model: SWA-8500S/ZA
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Save on a variety of open box, scratch & dent, and closeout items. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Open Box Canon EOS 7D Mark II 20.2MP DSLR Camera w/ WiFi Kit for 1,399 ($850 off).
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
Save up to $1,200 on big-brand TVs, get Sonos items and car stereos at $100 off, shop home theater receivers marked up to $600 off, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
Save $1,200 off list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 55Hz to 30KHz frequency response
- 8-ohm impedance
- magnetic grilles
- 1" ring radiator tweeter
- 3-1/4" super cell aerated polypropylene midrange
- 6-1/2" super cell aerated polypropylene woofer
- 5-way gold-plated binding posts
It's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- Does not play CDs.
- compatible w/ SiriusXM
- includes remote control
- 6.95" capacitive touchscreen display
- plays media from USB memory devices
- 10-band equalizer w/ digital time alignment
- Model: XAV-AX5000
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at JBL
- up to 5-hours of playtime on a single charge
- charging case
- 3 sizes of eartips
- Model: 115TWS
Save $49 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 5.8mm Drivers
- JBL Pure Bass Sound
- up to 4 hours of playback
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- includes charging case
- Model: JBLT120TWSBLKAM
Taking the Kohl's Cash into account, that's a low by $15. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed November 28 through December 9.
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- 12-hour battery life
That's $10 off and the best price we've seen for this new addition to the JBL lineup. Buy Now at JBL
- They're available in Black or White.
- 8.6mm drivers powered by JBL QuantumSOUND Signature
- inline voice-focus microphone
- volume slider and mic mute
- Model: QUANTUM50
