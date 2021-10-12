That's $180 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JBL
- frequency response of 30Hz to 20kHz
- 8" polycellulose woofer
- 1" silk-dome tweeter
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
You'd pay at least $250 elsewhere, and currently even more than list at Amazon. Buy Now at JBL
- paintable magnetic grill
- zero bezel
- Model: 81C
That's the best price we could find by $140. Buy Now at JBL
- 38Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- rated for 80W amplifier
- 8 ohms impedance
- Model: ARENA6IWAM
That's a $140 low. Buy Now at JBL
- 6.5" woofer
- frequency response of 38Hz to 20kHz
- 8-ohms impedance
That's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JBL
- frequency response of 45Hz to 40kHz
- two 5.25" PolyPlas woofer cones
- 1" compression driver with neodymium magnet
Although it's only $1 off, it's a great deal on a 50-watt bookshelf speaker set. You'd pay at least $65 for a comparable set elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6.9 x 7.4 x 10.6"
- 50-20kHz response
- Wired (not wireless)
That's a savings of $15 and at least $3 below what you'll pay on eBay. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 75-ft. Bluetooth range
- 20+ hours run time on a single charge
- (battery and charger sold separately)
Save big on two dozen items in this sale, including headphones, soundbars, audio sunglasses, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified Refurb Bose Solo Soundbar II pictured for $99 ($100 off).
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
It's $250 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- dual 5.25" (130mm) CMMD woofers
- 1" (25mm) CMMD high-frequency driver
- Model: R253BK
Save on pro audio equipment, headphones, portable speakers, and more. Prices start at $15. Shop Now at JBL
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at JBL
- 8" touch screen
- Google Assistant compatibility
- 5MP camera
- 60Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: JBLLINKVIEWBLKAM
That's $10 under our July mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low by $20.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- up to 16 hours of playback
- Bluetooth 4.1
- built-in microphone
- hands-free calling
It's $350 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- neodymium magnet driver
- 130mm PolyPlas woofer cone
- 45Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- 2 horn covers and 2 port tube inserts
- 25mm high frequency compression driver
- Model: STUDIO 530BK
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black, Blue, & Grey at this price.
- IP67 waterproof & dustproof
- Model: JBLCLIP4BLKAM
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Built-in Microphone
- Ambient Sound Mode
- 40mm drivers
- Model: JBLQUANTUM100BAM
Sign In or Register