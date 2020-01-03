Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
JBL 5" Active Studio Monitor Pair
$159 $289
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • dual 41W amplifiers
  • long-throw 5" low frequency woofer
  • 43Hz to 24kHz frequency response
